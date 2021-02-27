Apple selling limited-edition Billie Eilish Gift Card following TV+ documentary release

Apple TV+ debuted a new Billie Eilish documentary yesterday, entitled The World’s A Little Blurry. To coincide with that, Apple is also now selling a limited-edition Apple Gift Card inspired by Eilish.

The Billie Eilish Limited Edition Apple Gift Card features a colorful design that matches Eilish’s branding, being primarily green and blue.

Celebrate the launch of the new film Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry with the limited-edition gift card — perfect for buying anything at Apple. Use it to shop the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Music, iTunes, Apple Arcade, the Apple Store app, apple.com, and the Apple Stores.

Apple introduced its new style of Apple Gift Cards last summer, combining App Store and Apple Store gift cards into the same card. Prior to this change, Apple offered Apple Store Gift Cards that were good for products and accessories as well as App Store & iTunes Gift Cards that were valid for Apple digital services.

It’s unclear how long this Billie Eilish Limited Edition Apple Gift Card will be available, but you can order today form Apple’s Online Store in denominations of $25 or above.

You can find the Billie Eilish documentary The World’s A Little Blurry on Apple TV+.

