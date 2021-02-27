Starling Home Hub 8.0 firmware adds Developer Connect API to take Nest products beyond HomeKit

The Starling Home Hub is one of my favorite technology products in recent memory because it puts you back in control of your technology integrations. I love Nest products, particularly the thermostat, but it has yet to add HomeKit control. Being someone that has built my entire smart home setup around HomeKit, I won’t buy a product that doesn’t work with HomeKit. The Starling Home Hub turns all of your Nest products into HomeKit compatible options. With its new 8.0 firmware, Starling is going even further with a new Developer Connect API.

The Starling Developer Connect API, which lets anyone who can code ‘go beyond HomeKit’ and write their own integrations to control and monitor their Nest devices using Node.js, Python, or any other modern language, is a great alternative to relying on Google’s ever-changing APIs. The SDC API runs locally on your own network, so you aren’t relying on a 3rd party cloud service.

The Starling Developer Connect API works with all Nest products, so unlike Google’s Nest API that allows for limited functionality, you can now write code for more than Google allows. It also supports Nest and Google accounts, so if you are still using the Nest-only account, you can still use the SDC API.

Also, in the new 8.0 firmware, you can control your active Nest temperature sensor. Nest’s scheduling for temperature sensors leaves a lot to be desired, so by using it with the Starling Home Hub, you can create temperature sensor automations on your own schedule through HomeKit. 8.0 also unlocks the Nest Detect’s button as a HomeKit button to trigger any action. You can use a spare Nest Detect as a garage door opener, a light switch to start your favorite Apple Music radio station, or really anything you can build inside of the Home app.

This Starling Developer Connect API firmware update is free, but if you don’t own a Starling Home Hub, you can buy one for $89 with no monthly fees required. Using the Starling Home Hub, you can bring all of your Nest products inside of HomeKit for accessing inside the Home app and leverage them for automation.

