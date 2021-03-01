Photos: Apple Fritz Farm opens in Lexington, Kentucky

Apple Fritz Farm opened today in Lexington, Kentucky. The new store is located at The Summit at Fritz Farm shopping center and replaces Apple Fayette Mall.

With sunny, street-facing windows, Apple Fritz Farm brings fresh air and a fresh look to Lexington. The store includes Apple’s latest designs — a Forum and Video Wall for Today at Apple sessions, Avenue product displays, refined limestone architecture, and plenty of space for Genius Support — under a pitched plank roof.

You’ll spot Apple from the intersection of Man O’War Blvd and Nicholasville Rd. The new store is between Whole Foods and J. Alexander’s Restaurant. While Apple has reopened for in-store shopping, I’d still recommend scheduling an appointment to Shop with a Specialist for the best experience.

Special thanks to Mohammad Aldarawish for sharing photos.

Today at Apple sessions moved online during the pandemic, but the Forum will host future in-store events.

The design of Apple Fritz Farm allows for Apple’s latest interactive displays, like this HomePod mini bay.

Together with Apple Oxmoor in Louisville, both Apple Stores in Kentucky now offer Apple’s latest retail design. Apple Fritz Farm joins a growing collection of US stores with materials that transcend the status quo within a familiar layout: Apple Lehigh Valley, Apple Southlake Town Square, Apple Alderwood, and Apple Old Orchard.

If you’d like to visit Apple Fritz Farm, keep in mind that Apple adheres to health and safety guidelines including a mask requirement and reduced store occupancy.

Attend a store opening? I’d love to share your photos. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

