September has been a remarkably busy month for Apple Store updates and expansions, and the sequence continues today with two more store openings in Louisville, Kentucky and The Woodlands, Texas. Both Apple Oxmoor and Apple The Woodlands left their classic locations for new storefronts that more than double the size of each store.

12" MacBook

On the inside of Oxmoor Center, Apple’s new Louisville store takes the form of a standard contemporary mall store, with pivot doors opening to a Today at Apple video wall and Forum. Rather than composite marble, the walls at Oxmoor are assembled from blocks of lightly textured stone.

It’s on the exterior that Apple has built a truly unique design. Creating a recess in the mall’s outer wall allowed for a relaxed plaza and quieter outdoor entrance to take shape. Rectangular concrete planters form a barrier to the parking lot, protecting trees, tables, and chairs for customers outside.

Photos courtesy of Zach Gilmore.

The plaza’s two parallel walls have been planted with a carpet of greenery beginning at the roof level and extending down to integrated wood benches below. These green walls frame a first-of-its-kind store entrance clad with mirrored stainless steel panels. The mirrored design reflects the sky and green walls, creating the illusion of an infinite plaza and almost invisible facade.

Photos and lead image courtesy of Chris Denny.

Customers entering through the outdoor plaza will find themselves in an area of the store with tables for training and Genius Bar service. The video wall creates a natural barrier between functions of the store, an ideal layout for a better support experience.

Photo courtesy of Sandro Hendry.

Apple The Woodlands received a more traditional upgrade, but the store’s location inside The Woodlands Mall can’t be beat. The mall’s main corridor leading from the entrance is a straight path to Apple’s front door.

A new ultra-wide storefront fills the majority of the center court. The expanded store comes just in time for the launch of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 on September 20. On the same day, another store in the Houston area will get an upgrade. Apple Highland Village is set to reopen after renovations lasting since July. The new store in The Woodlands offers a preview of what customers can expect on a larger scale.

Photos courtesy of Max Matthews.

At least five more Apple Stores around the world will reopen on September 20, including Apple Bridgewater in New Jersey and Apple Mall of America in Minnesota. We’ve detailed everything you can expect in a separate article.

If you attend a store opening, spot something interesting, or attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: