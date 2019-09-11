Leading up to the release of new iPhone and Apple Watch models, Apple is preparing its fleet of retail stores for the crowds and excitement of launch day. On September 14, Apple’s location in The Woodlands, Texas will reopen in a brand new space.

At The Woodlands Mall, Apple has secured a prime storefront just inside the main entryway. Early this year, an escalator was relocated and two tenant spaces merged to create one wide entrance for the new store. Apple’s outgoing store two doors away opened in July 2005 with a narrow facade and a classic design.

Customers can expect the new store’s design to match the aesthetic and general layout of Apple Altamonte, which reopened on September 6 in Florida. Houston’s Apple Memorial City also features a similar design. With a video wall and Forum with seating, Apple will be able to offer a more immersive experience for Today at Apple creative sessions. These sessions will include new 15-minute Quick Tips to teach customers about popular iPhone 11 features.

Louisville’s Apple Oxmoor is also reopening on September 14, and several other store locations across the world will reopen in time for launch day. Nearest The Woodlands, Apple Highland Village has been undergoing significant renovations since July 28 and will be completed very soon.

