Find My Powerbeats Pro feature coming to iOS 14.5

A Find My Powerbeats Pro feature is coming to iOS 14.5, according to a new report this morning. It will allow owners of the wireless in-ear headphones to locate them using Apple’s Find My app, just as is possible with AirPods.

The Find My app only offers full functionality with headphones when within Bluetooth range…

As we outlined last month, they need to be out of their case and connected to your phone via Bluetooth in order to get them to make an audible ping.

This means that if the AirPods are too far away, you won’t get the full feature set, though Apple will help you track them down the best that it can […] To use the feature, open the Find iPhone app and look for your AirPods in your list of devices. From there, you can see where your AirPods are located on a map and in relation to your other Apple products. If you tap the AirPods icon on the map, you’ll see the option to play a sound from the AirPods. After you start playing the sound, you’ll see the option to mute the left or the right AirPod, or stop playing the sound […] If you have an AirPod that you’ve left behind at another location or that isn’t connected to your iPhone, you’ll see the last known location on the map, and hitting the “Play Sound” button will present a “Sound Pending” message: “You will receive a notification when these AirPods connect to a paired device.”

MacRumors reports that this will work in a similar way for PowerBeats Pro.

With iOS and iPadOS 14.5, users will be able to locate and keep track of their Bluetooth earbuds right from within the ‌Find My‌ app. Currently, Apple says that if ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ are lost, customers should contact Apple Support, making the process of finding them lengthy. Like ‌AirPods‌, users will be able to trigger a sound to play from the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ to locate them. All in all, the new integration helps blur the line between the software experience for Apple’s ‌AirPods‌ line and the Beats brand.

With this change, Powerbeats Pro – which also offers Hey Siri support – become more tightly aligned with the Apple-branded AirPods range. Apple pitches the product as better suited to sports use.

Find My Powerbeats Pro will be just the first step in expanding the feature beyond AirPods: The same functionality will come to third-party headphones and more as Apple opens up the app to other companies in response to antitrust pressures. You’ll also be able to locate non-electronic items like bags when Apple’s long-awaited AirTags launch.

Check out the other iOS 14.5 beta 1 and beta 2 changes, and if this tempts you to try it, you can find instructions here.

