Strong Apple enterprise demand boosts Jamf revenue 34% to $76 million during Q4 2020

Jamf, an Apple-focused mobile device management vendor, has reported strong revenue for its Q4 FY2020 as well as across the entire year. Q4 revenue rose 34% to $76.4 million, while total revenue for 2020 grew 32% to $269.5 million.

One of the key financial figures Jamf has been reporting is annual recurring revenue (ARR). Jamf’s Q4 recurring revenue grew 40% year-over-year to $70 million; its fiscal year recurring revenue rose 42% to $249.2 million.

“We finished 2020 with high growth across every product, geography, and the top 10 industries we serve, demonstrating the strength and diversity of our platform,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “As we look to 2021, we’ll continue to expand the breadth and depth of our Apple Enterprise Management platform to enhance our value to customers and accelerate further penetration of Apple in the enterprise.”

Jamf had set a goal of managing 20 million Apple devices by the end of 2020 way back in 2015. The company ended the year with 20.4 million Apple devices on its platform with more than 47,000 customers.

During a year when many schools who were using Apple products were learning at home, Jamf continued to boost education offering with several new capabilities in Jamf School, including an enhanced Jamf Teacher app allowing teachers to use a Mac to manage student iPads.

For IT departments with end-users working from home, Jamf enhanced its security offerings from Jamf Protect with new audit logging capabilities and a customer-facing API. Jamf also finalized its acquisition of the assets of cmdSecurity, a suite of security and compliance tools built for macOS.

Apple’s demand in the enterprise continues to grow leap and bounds, while demand for its products in education continues. Apple products are easy to deploy and manage regardless if your managing in-office employees, remote employees, or students learning from home. Jamf’s focus on the Apple experience continues to make it a great choice for companies wanting to bring the Apple experience to the workplace.

