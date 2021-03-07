Logic Pros Marketplace is the place we explore some of the best and most interesting free instruments, discounted content/sound sources, and audio manipulation tools to fuel our Logic Pro rigs. We are starting to see some notable spring-time promotions hit alongside a host of new free instruments/FX, and some major expansions to some of last year’s best. Setting our Launchpad Live Loops rig aside for the time being, you’ll find a curated selection of major price drops and completely free creative tools below to complement Logic’s new workflow possibilities, sampler tech, and sequencing.

A few times a year we like to take a quick inventory stock of the old plug-in FX and instrument library — keeping things fresh, our music content libraries organized, and to shed some dead weight. In support of folks taking shelter at home across 2020, and in year’s past, we have taken time to quickly break from the usual Logic Pros content to highlight some of the best and most interesting gear when it goes on sale. This stuff, especially the software, can be egregiously priced, so we very much recommend taking advantage of the limited time discounts and interesting freebies out there at every turn. Largely inspired by helping folks stay creative throughout the height of last year’s stay-at-home orders, our new Logic Pros Marketplace feature — a curated selection of new gear, notable discounts, and free creative tools for Logic Pro users and music makers of all kinds — is checking-in to streamline that process.

Plug-in, Instrument, and FX Deals:

TuneCore

TuneCore 50% off your next release

your next release Use code MARCH50 for 50% off from now through Sunday March 14, 2021

And just a quick note regarding a notable promotion over at TuneCore — the independent digital music distribution service of sorts, for those unfamiliar. You can currently get your music on “Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, TikTok, Tencent,” and about 150 more at 50% off. You’re essentially buying credits to digitally distribute your next single or album, and they don’t expire, so you can scoop them up now and take advantage of the discount when you’re project is ready.

FREE instruments, FX, more:

Our collection of free instruments and creative tools for Logic Pro users is a great place to explore some new boutique sound modules and maybe even find some go-to gear from an unexpected place. The Spitfire LABS collection has become a personal favorite of ours, and especially since the quarantine really started to kick-in last year. It continues to get updated with new sounds and instruments, much like the weird and wonderful KLANG, and has become a staple in just about every production I dig into. The KOMPLETE START pack is a great place to see if the Native Instruments eco-system has anything for you, and you’ll also find some particularly quirky and odd instruments we have dig up as well as some hangovers from our last roundup we just can’t get enough of.

Spitfire Audio Labs FREE software instruments NEW instruments added Pipe Organ, Tape Orchestra, more One of the best collections of FREE instruments out there by far

software instruments Spitifre Audio BBC Symphony Orchestra FREE 33 instruments strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion Pay $49 or fill out this questionnaire to get free

Native Instruments Komplete Start FREE instruments/FX KOMPLETE START is a collection of free instruments, effects, loops, and samples. Playable via the included KONTAKT 6 PLAYER, REAKTOR 6 PLAYER or KOMPLETE KONTROL software

instruments/FX Dexed FM plug-in synth instrument FREE Multi platform, multi format plugin synth modeled on the Yamaha DX7

Cinematique Instruments KLANG Geiger Counter FREE (Just added) Requires NI KONTAKT 5.6.8. or Later

(Just added) Tactile Sounds TS-808 Drum Machine FREE

Reflekt Audio Sound Gadgets Generator FREE

Wavesfactory Freelodica Kontakt Instrument FREE “FULL version of NI Kontakt is required to run this…”

Reflect Audio Xylo Toy Instrument FREE “…sampled from a cool little toy xylophone and made digital for music makers across the globe.

Reflect Audio Bottle Pop Instrument FREE Plug-in instrument made from a “Coca Cola bottle”

Baby Audio Magic Switch FREE “…loosely inspired by the Juno-60 analog chorus effect…own dark and detuned character.”

Baby Audio Baby Comeback FREE “…on-board ducker as well as four wet signal flavors: Wide, Analog, Saucey and Cheap.”



Logic Pro FREE trial reminder — While many of the users around here are likely already Logic Pro users to some degree, we should also remind folks of Apple’s ongoing Logic Pro trial. Alongside extended free trials for Final Cut Pro, Apple began offering free 90-day trials for Logic Pro last year and it’s still available. This is a great way to give the new Live Loops, Sampler, and all of the other fun new toys that hit a go after the trial went live.

Find any interesting freebies/deals, or new creative gadgets out there lately? Let us know in the comments and we’ll add them up top so everyone can get in on the action.

