Apple has now unleashed the latest update for its flagship music production software, Logic Pro X. And it’s a major one. As expected from a leaked screenshot late last month, the Logic Pro X 10.5 update includes some amazing new features like Live Loops, Remix FX, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

Logic Pro X Update 10.5:

Apple has issued a major new update for Logic Pro X today and one of the standout features would have to be the inclusion of Live Loops. A feature once only found in Garageband for iOS is now available inside of Apple’s professional DAW suite. Here’s more from Apple:

With Live Loops on the Mac, Logic users can now create music in new freeform and nonlinear ways. Loops, samples, and recordings can be organized into a new musical grid, where musicians can spontaneously perform and capture different arrangement ideas into the timeline. From there, tracks can be further refined using all of the professional production features in Logic.

You can see from the release notes above, the GarageBand Remix FX — a plug-in suite of sorts that offers up DJ-style FX — is also now available in Logic Pro X alongside using Logic Remote on iOS to perform Live Loops using multi-touch gestures.

Live Loops

Compose music by arranging and triggering cells in a grid using loops, samples and your recordings

Perform and capture freeform arrangement ideas into the tracks area

Add Remix FX to perform creative effects like filters, gates, repeaters and bitcrusher

Use Logic Remote on your iPad or iPhone to perform Live Loops and Remix FX using Multi-Touch gestures to trigger several loops or effects simultaneously

And whoa! A new sampler for Logic is here. What feels like 10+ years in the making has finally landed in Logic Pro X. Drag and drop sampler instrument creation from basically any source. And it “supports all existing EXS24 instruments.” Thank you Apple.

Sampler

Create and edit sophisticated multi-sampled instruments using a drag-and-drop workflow

New modern design provides synthesis, mapping and zone editing in a single window interface

Integrated zone editor offers detailed control over start, end and loop points

Mapping editor enables fast and flexible assignment of samples across the keyboard

Flex Time has been integrated into Sampler, allowing sounds to be played at the same length, regardless of pitch

Auto Sampler automates the process of converting MIDI-enabled hardware and software instruments into Sampler instruments

Supports all existing EXS24 instruments

Here’s a look at the rest of the new update notes and you can expect a full break down of Logic Pro X 10.5 coming later today:

Quick Sampler

• Import a single audio file to instantly build a playable sampled instrument

• Quick Sampler automatically identifies the root note and optimal loop points, and matches your project tempo

• Use Slice mode to chop a vocal or drum sample into multiple slices that can be triggered on a keyboard

• Record live samples using a microphone, external hardware, or from any track or bus

Drum Machine Designer

• Use Drum Machine Designer to build custom drum kits by dragging and organising samples

• Directly access Quick Sampler or Drum Synth controls on any pad

• Easily assign any instrument or third-party plug-in to a pad

• Perform any sound chromatically to create bass lines or other melodic parts

Step Sequencer

• Build your own beats, melodies and effect automation using an interface inspired by classic drum machine workflows

• Create and edit patterns with discrete control over velocity, repeat, chance, offset, step rate, skip and tie for each row

• Use any patch as a sound source, including custom kits made with Quick Sampler and Drum Machine Designer

• Includes a library of over 150 rhythmic and melodic patterns

More Content

• Over 2,500 new loops in a variety of instruments and genres covering modern and classic hip-hop, electro house, reggaeton, future bass, techno and transition effects

• 17 Live Loops starter grids covering a range of electronic and hip-hop genres

• More than 70 new Drum Machine Designer kits

• Over 1,500 new patches

• Original multi-track project of Billie Eilish “Ocean Eyes”

Additional Features

• The Drum Synth plug-in generates synthesised kicks, snares, toms and hi-hats with dedicated sound-shaping controls

• Individual or multiple audio files or software instrument regions can be dragged into an empty track header to provide instant options for creating Sampler, Quick Sampler, Drum Machine Designer or Alchemy instruments

• Multiple additional enhancements and stability improvements

