Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple releases iOS 14.4.1 with security updates for iPhone users
- Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 with security updates for all users
- watchOS 7.3.2 security update with WebKit fix drops for Apple Watch
- Kuo: Apple’s mixed-reality headset to feature 15 camera modules and ‘innovative biometrics’
- BMW CFO downplays Apple Car threat, saying ‘I sleep very peacefully’
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.