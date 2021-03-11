Apple now showing privacy labels for all of its apps in one central location

As part of Apple’s efforts to be more transparent about privacy on its devices and operating systems, the company today launched a new webpage on its official website that shows privacy labels for all Apple-developed apps. This includes native iOS and macOS apps as well as other apps from the company available in the App Store.

Apple apps already had the privacy labels since the feature was introduced in December 2020, but now users can find all this information in one place. The webpage lists all apps created by Apple, such as Apple TV, Apple Music, Health, Mail, and even Pro apps like Final Cut and Xcode.

Our privacy labels are designed to help you understand how apps handle your data, including apps we develop at Apple. This page brings privacy labels for our iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps together in one place.

Apple has provided a great alphabetically ordered list, and you can just click on an app to see all the information that app knows about you. Some apps like Alarms do not collect any user data, while others like the App Store may store data such as search history, financial information, and usage data. However, none of them use this data to track the user.

With App Store privacy labels, developers are required to submit a full report on all the personal data they collect from users through an app, such as contacts, photos, financial information, location, browsing history, messages, and more. The feature is part of a number of privacy changes that came with iOS 14.

In addition to the App Store privacy labels, Apple is also working on a new feature called App Tracking Transparency that will be released to all users this spring with iOS 14.5. Once this feature goes live, apps will no longer be able to track users between other apps and websites without requiring users’ permission.

If you’re unfamiliar with app tracking, it usually means that the developer is collecting your personal information from an app and linking it to your name or your personal device. Such information can be used to show you advertisements about what you have been searching for on the web or for measurement purposes.

Users can access the full list of privacy details for all Apple apps via a new tab on the Apple Privacy webpage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: