Apple is updating Apple Maps and Siri to display COVID-19 vaccine information and providers in the United States. Apple made this announcement in a press release Tuesday afternoon, saying that Apple Maps will show users operating hours and links to other important information for vaccine clinics.

Apple Maps COVID-19 vaccine details

The Apple Maps and Siri support for COVID-19 vaccine sites is powered by VaccineFinder. Apple explains how this will work, saying that users can view the details in the Apple Maps app or by asking Siri “Where can I get a COVID vaccination?”

Apple today updated Apple Maps with COVID-19 vaccination locations from VaccineFinder, a free, online service developed by Boston Children’s Hospital that provides the latest vaccine availability for those eligible at providers and pharmacies throughout the US. Users can find nearby COVID-19 vaccination locations from the Search bar in Apple Maps by selecting COVID-19 Vaccines in the Find Nearby menu or by asking Siri, “Where can I get a COVID vaccination?”

The Apple Maps card for vaccine sites will include the operating hours, address, phone numbers, and a link to the provider’s website. This is where Apple Maps users can learn more about available vaccines and book appointments.

The initial rollout includes more than 20,000 locations, Apple says. The company also notes that healthcare providers, labs, or other businesses can submit information on COVID-19 testing or vaccination locations on the Apple Business Register page.

This update to Apple Maps comes around 11 months after Apple started displaying COVID-19 testing locations in Apple maps as well. The company has also used the Apple Maps app to remind travelers of CDC quarantine guidelines, and it made Apple Maps mobility data available to the public to help health authorities slow the spread.

Finally, Apple Maps continues to show information about local businesses, making it easier for retailers to communicate COVID-19-related information to their customers, like special shopping hours.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: