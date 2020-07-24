Apple Maps reminding travellers of CDC coronavirus self-isolation guidance

- Jul. 24th 2020 2:09 am PT

As spotted by Kyle Seth Gray, Apple Maps is sending out push notifications to travellers to remind users of the recommended self-isolation guidance following an international trip.

The notification appears to be somewhat contextual. Rather than a blanket message sent out to all Apple Maps users, it seems to be targeting people who have travelled internationally recently, perhaps having visited an airport.

This is likely using on-device intelligence due to Apple’s stringent privacy-preserving approach to features like this.

Earlier this year, Apple Maps began showing COVID-19 testing locations to help users get tested if they began showing possible coronavirus symptoms.

The company has also released mobility trends data based on aggregate routing requests which showed the extent to which people stopped moving around in the height of the pandemic lockdowns.

