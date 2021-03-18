The pandemic has affected the way all of us work and interact with family and friends, and Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is no exception. In a new interview with People, Cook talks about working from home, and he also shared his hopes for the future and a little bit of information about his routine in a video.

Cook spoke to People about the importance of in-person interaction:

My gut says that, for us, it’s still very important to physically be in touch with one another because collaboration isn’t always a planned activity. Innovation isn’t always a planned activity. It’s bumping into each other over the course of the day and advancing an idea that you just had. And you really need to be together to do that.

Although Apple’s CEO wants to go back into the office as soon as possible, he reflects on all the things the company achieved last year. It also launched a $100 million racial justice initiative and pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030.

You look back, and the shutdown occurred in mid-March. Post that, we had this enormous, prolific product period, [introducing] the first 5G iPhone. We introduced the M1 chip in the Mac. These are major, major accomplishments. We did all of that while reinventing the way we were working.

In a “rapid-fire questions with Tim Cook” video, Apple’s CEO shared a bit about his daily routine. For example, Cook says he wakes up at 4 a.m., the first app he opens is Apple News, and that he can’t live without coffee and his iPhone.

His favorite emoji? The peace emoji ✌️.

Now we have to see if other employees are ready to go back to work at Apple Park, and when Apple will announce a hybrid model in the following months. I bet the Underdogs are ready to go back.

