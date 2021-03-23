Facebook’s F8 conference is returning this year as a virtual-only, one-day event

Facebook announced today it’s bringing back the F8 conference after canceling last year due to the pandemic. This year, the event is returning as a single-day, virtual-only conference for developers.

The F8 conference also won’t have the presence of Mark Zuckerberg, as confirmed by TechCrunch. VP of Platform Partnerships Konstantinos Papamiltiadis will give the opening presentation.

F8 Refresh, as it’s being called, will be on June 2. According to Facebook, the company is drawing inspiration from F8’s early days and “bringing the conference back its roots” as a “place to celebrate, inspire, and help developers grow.”

F8 Refresh will feature the latest product tools to help you build across our family of apps, as well as technical deep-dive sessions, demos, and panels – all with the goal of enabling your growth. Sign up below to be notified when registration opens, and to receive event updates.

As Facebook plans to go back to its roots, the company will probably focus on its products that are already in the market, such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus.

Facebook’s virtual-only event opens the question of whether Apple will follow the same path with WWDC21. Last year, the company delayed the Worldwide Developers Conference by several weeks, and made it an online keynote, as it did with other keynotes throughout 2020.

If you want to stay updated about the F8 conference, you can sign up for more information here.

