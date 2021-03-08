Will WWDC 2021 be virtual or in-person? Here’s what we know so far

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple pivoted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference to a completely virtual format last year. This year, speculation is starting to mount about whether WWDC 2021 will be virtual again or could have some sort of in-person component…

WWDC 2020 recap

Last year, Apple held WWDC completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plans were announced in March, and WWDC proceeded without a hitch in June. The all-virtual WWDC was widely praised for helping make the conference more inclusive for everyone, even those who don’t traditionally make it to the in-person event.

In fact, Tim Cook touted that WWDC 2020 drew 22 million viewers across all of Apple’s streams. Apple was able to put together 72 hours of video content for developer and hold 4,500 person-to-person labs.

WWDC 2021 speculation

In the United States, President Biden has said that there will be enough supply to vaccinate all adults by the end of May. On the surface, this could seem like good news for WWDC being in person this year, but one of the most important things to consider is that the amount of planning and preparation that goes into WWDC.

WWDC is a massive conference that brings together thousands of developers from around the world every year. If the United States has enough vaccine supply for every adult by the end of May, that is still cutting it too close when you factor in the planning and lead time required for WWDC every year.

Additionally, a major piece of evidence to suggest that WWDC 2021 will be virtual is Apple’s own plan for employees returning to in-person work at Apple Park. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced to employees in December that most teams will continue working remotely through June of 2021. This policy alone seems to almost guarantee that WWDC will be virtual this year.

And finally, WWDC is a worldwide conference — attendees come from around the world, well-beyond the United States. This means Apple’s plans are dependent on much more than vaccination progress in the United States alone.

There are certainly ways that Apple could theoretically have an in-person WWDC this year, whether it be by requiring COVID-19 tests or taking some sort of “hybrid” approach. This seems unlikely, but Apple could surprise us.

When will Apple announce WWDC 2021?

We won’t have to speculate for long, however. Apple has made it a tradition to announce WWDC details in March, so the 2021 announcement come as soon as this week or next week. Here are the dates on which Apple announced plans for WWDC for the past five years:

2016: April 18

2017: February 16

2018: March 13

2019: March 14

2020: March 13

What are other conferences doing?

The vast majority of other upcoming conferences have been announced as being virtual, at least through the first half of the year. A quick look at Techmeme’s events calendar shows how many virtual events have been scheduled for this year so far.

As The Verge reported last week, San Diego Comic-Con, E3, and Anime Expo have also all canceled their in-person events for 2021. The Game Developers Conference will also be completely virtual this July.

The biggest exception thus far is Mobile World Congress, which was completely canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but is planning a return to in-person for 2021. MWC 2021 is slated for June in Barcelona with around 50,000 employees. As reported by Bloomberg today, the GSM Association has announced that it will require all attendees to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. There will be rapid testing centers on site to help accomplish this.

So far, MWC is the the largest tech conference to signal that it will return to in-person for 2021. Whether or not other companies follow suit remain to be seen — and it could depend on how successful MWC is in June.

Wrap up

But with all of this having been said, it looks plausible that Apple could hold some sort of in-person or hybrid event later this fall for new Apple Silicon powered Macs or the iPhone 13. So while WWDC 2021 may well be completely virtual, we might see a return to in-person Apple events this fall.

What do you think about WWDC 2021? Do you predict that it will be virtual once again this year? Let us know down in the comments!

