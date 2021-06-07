First macOS Monterey beta now available for developers with Universal Control, Shortcuts, SharePlay, more

Following Apple debuting its new Mac software at the WWDC keynote today, the company has released the first beta of macOS 12 Monterey for developers. The new software includes a host of new features including Universal Control, FaceTime’s SharePlay, AirPlay to Mac, Focus mode, the Shortcuts app, and much more.

The macOS 12 beta is showing up now on Apple’s Developer website and is available to download. If you’re not already, you’ll need to be a registered Apple Developer to test out macOS Monterey (found under Accounts > Downloads).

New features and changes coming with macOS 12 Monterey include a totally redesigned Safari, Shortcuts app arriving on the Mac, FaceTime’s new SharePlay feature, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices, a new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, and more.

Remember, it’s generally a bad idea to install early betas like this on your primary machine with bugs and performance issues being common, so use a secondary Mac if possible.

We’ve also covered all the Macs that can run macOS 12:

