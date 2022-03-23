iOS 15 now includes every feature first announced at WWDC 2021, just in time for iOS 16

iOS 15 was first previewed in June during the WWDC21. Released in September, several features were missing with the first public availability of the iPhone’s latest operating system. Today, after six months and four major updates within this iOS cycle, Apple finally released every feature previewed during its 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference.

iOS 15 promised refinements and changes, including a revamped Focus mode, new Safari design, and more functions to FaceTime. Apple was also able to bring with the first version of iOS 15 the ability to track iPhones even when powered off, but lots of other features were still missing.

A month after its original release, the company seeded iOS 15.1. One of the most anticipated functions, SharePlay, was finally available. With it, you could connect with a dozen friends or family members and make watch parties, listen to songs, or exercise together using FaceTime.

With iOS 15.2, which arrived five weeks after 15.1, Apple brought two other lacking features from the original iOS 15 release: App Privacy Report and Legacy Contacts.

With App Privacy Report, users could see how often apps have accessed their location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts during the last seven days. Legacy Contacts would allow you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your account and personal information in the event of your death.

Even with two major updates, a few features were still lacking, more notably Universal Control for iPadOS and macOS users and digital IDs for US users. Surprisingly, iOS 15.3 only polished the iOS experience without bringing any new features.

Then, with iOS 15.4 just released last week, Apple brought Universal Control feature, and today the company announced the first US state to add digital IDs: Arizona. That said, all features first previewed in June during the WWDC21 keynote are finally available.

It’s important to note that two features are still in beta: Universal Control and Private Relay, but both work as reliably as they can and are available to all users.

iOS 15 also brought the ability to share a FaceTime link so Android and PC users can join a video call. Not only that, but it also brought the ability to store home and hotel keys and work badges within the Wallet app.

With iOS 15 coming to a full circle, what are you looking forward to the most with iOS 16? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

