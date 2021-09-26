iOS 15 brings new Memoji customization with over 40 outfits, accessibility options, more

Apple unveiled during the WWDC21 keynote iOS 15. Alongside revamped iMessage and FaceTime experiences, the company is also adding more customization to the beloved Memoji function.

This feature has been a success ever since Apple introduced it on the iPhone X keynote. Using the TrueDepth sensor to react with your face, Memoji received a lot of hype over the years.

For example, lots of users – and Apple itself – created fun karaokes with this feature. And since the company introduced Memoji Sticker, making it available to all iPhone users, this function has become even more popular.

Every year, Apple introduces a bit more customization: tongue support, new accessibility features, glasses, and more. Now, with iOS 15 already available for almost a week. There’s a lot you can change with your Memoji avatar right now.

Here’s everything new with it:

Clothing: Users can now customize their Memoji with over 40 outfit choices to reflect your style, mood, or the season and choose up to three different colors;

Three new accessibility options let you represent yourself with cochlear implants, oxygen tubes, or a soft helmet;

Nine new Memoji stickers let you send a shaka, a hand wave, a lightbulb moment, and more.

Now you can select a different color for your left eye and your right eye;

Customize your character with three new glasses options, including heart, star, and retro shapes. Select the color of your frame and lenses;

Represent your favorite sports team or university by choosing up to three colors for headwear.

