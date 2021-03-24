Intel CEO touts ‘competitive fun’ with Apple as he tries to win back its business

During its quarterly earnings call yesterday, Intel revealed new ways it hopes to win back Apple’s business, including with major investments in chip production. Now, in an interview with Yahoo! Finance, new Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has elaborated on how Intel hopes to work with Apple going forward.

Gelsinger’s comments come after Intel launched a new “Go PC” ad campaign last week, slamming Apple’s new M1 Macs with misleading claims about how they compare to Intel-powered PCs. The videos in the campaign star Justin Long, who famously appeared in Apple’s iconic “I’m a Mac” ads years ago.

In today’s interview, Gelsinger explained that there is a lot of “competitive fun” going on between Apple and Intel thanks to the innovation in the PC industry:

“So obviously you’ve seen some of the competitive energies resume because there’s a lot of great innovation to be done, and we haven’t seen PC demand at this level for a decade and a half. The world needs more of that, and there is competitive fun going on with Apple and the Mac ecosystem,” Gelsinger told Yahoo Finance Live.

How does Intel plan on winning some of Apple’s business back? As we reported yesterday, it wants to convert Apple into a foundry customer. Currently, Apple processors are made by TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor. Gelsinger hopes that Intel can step in and take some of this business:

“Apple is a customer, and I hope to make them a big foundry customer because today they’re wholly dependent on Taiwan Semiconductor. We want to present great options for them to leverage our foundry services, as well, just like we’re working with Qualcomm and Microsoft to leverage our foundry. We’re going to be delivering great technology, some things that can’t be done anywhere else in the world,” Gelsinger explained.

This may be wishful thinking on Intel’s part, but the company is investing $20 billion to build two new factories in Arizona. Whether or not it’s able to win Apple back as part of that investment seems unclear, but Gelsinger seems determined to try.

