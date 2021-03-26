The 2021 NCAA tournament is being broadcast across a few networks, including CBS, TNT, and truTV, but it’s also possible to stream all the games for free. Let’s look at how to watch March Madness on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, the web, and more.
Update: Sweet 16 tips off on March 27 at 2:40 pm ET / 11:40 am PT.
Loyola Chicago vs Oregon State face off as the first Sweet 16 game on CBS at 2:40 pm ET. Baylor vs Villanova follows at 5:15 pm ET on CBS. On TNT, Arkansas vs Oral Roberts tip off at 7:25 pm ET and Houston vs Syracuse starts at 9:55 pm ET. The remaining four games start on March 28 at 2:10 pm ET.
After the first four March Madness games kicked off on March 18, the Men’s NCAA tournament first round officially started on March 19 in Indianapolis.
The women’s tournament kicked off on March 21. The women’s games will be broadcast by ESPN and available to stream with the ESPN app and online.
The men’s NCAA tournament is being broadcast on CBS, TNT, and truTV, while NCAA.com will feature live coverage, and all games will be live streaming for free with the NCAA March Madness Live app.
How to watch March Madness on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, web
- Stream all March Madness games for free with the NCAA March Madness Live app
- Rebuilt for 2021 with features like the Capital One Bracket Challenge and “Fast Break” to catch up on exciting highlights
- To watch March Madness games on CBS, you can use Paramount+ on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web (free 30-day trial, $5.99/month after), as well as CBS with an antenna or your cable/streaming provider
- You can watch games broadcast on TNT and truTV on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV through their apps, but you’ll need a TV provider login
- Another option is picking up a streaming TV plan with AT&T TV Now, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV or similar to get access to CBS, TNT, and truTV on your TV, iPhone, etc.
Schedule
First four: March 18 First round: March 19 & 20 Second Round: March 21 & 22
- Sweet 16: March 27 starting at 2:40 pm ET / 11:40 am PT & March 28 2:10 pm ET / 10:10 am PT
- Elite Eight: March 29 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT & March 30 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
- Final Four April 3 starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT
- NCAA Championship: April 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Check out the full men’s March Madness schedule here and the women’s schedule here.
