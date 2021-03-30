Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 guidelines for global airports and traveling

Apple Maps has been updated to show COVID-19 airport travel guidance in partnership with the Airports Council International. The feature is rolling out now with Apple Maps surfacing a paragraph of important details along with a link to an airport’s COVID travel guidance page.

Two weeks ago, Apple Maps added COVID vaccine locations in the US and now the platform is gaining useful global airport travel guidance.

The Airports Council International (ACI) shared the news in a press release today:

“The recovery of air travel will rely on passenger confidence in the industry’s focus on their health and welfare,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. “Having this information displayed in Apple Maps will help to make this crucial data much more broadly accessible to passengers. This will help passengers to plan their journeys and be reassured that their health and safety remains a priority for the industry as we all work towards a sustained return to operations and global connectivity. Collaboration remains key to a globally coordinated recovery and we are grateful to our members for the partnership we have forged to deliver this important tool that will contribute to the rebuilding of passenger confidence in air travel.”

As shown above, you can find important COVID guidance for airports and traveling when pulling one up in Apple Maps and looking just below the “Directions” button. Each listing will also include a link to an airport’s specific travel guidance.

The functionality does depend on airports participating in the ACI’s Health Measures Portal. If you’re an airport that isn’t set up yet, you can do that on the ACI’s sign-up portal here.

ACI also offers its “Check & Fly” iPhone app to help travelers get details on airports and prepare for trips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: