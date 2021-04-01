Apple Support app updated with reservation reminders and more coverage details

The Apple Support app has received an update today with a couple of changes. The latest version brings more information for your device coverage details and also allows you to get reminders about upcoming reservations. There’s also a new “Check Coverage” App Clip.

Apple Support version 4.2 for iPhone and iPad is rolling out now with performance improvements and bug fixes.

The two main changes that users will notice are the new coverage details section and the ability to get reminders about upcoming appointments by text or phone.

Full release notes:

Updated coverage details now displays more information about your benefits and service options

Get reminders about your upcoming reservations sent to you by text message or phone

Performance enhancements and bug fixes

The Apple Support app is a free download from the App Store.

Spotted by MacRumors, an App Clip is also now available for checking Apple device coverage. If you head to the Apple’s Check Coverage website on iPhone, you’ll get a prompt to continue with the new App Clip.

