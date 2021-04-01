All of today’s best deals are headlined by an Apple Watch clearance event at Woot from $130. You’ll also be able to score the very first discount on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger at $120 and an exclusive 50% Nomad Base Station Pro price cut. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch deals start at just $130 in this 1-day sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple Watch models starting at $130. Our top pick is Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS at $260. Typically fetching $429 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and marks one of the best prices to date.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as the latest edition like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Belkin 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger sees first discount

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $120. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen, saves you just over 20%, and marks a new all-time low.

This 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin arrives with a built-in 15W MagSafe pad for wirelessly refueling your iPhone 12. Perfect for tidying up the desk or nightstand, it arrives with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck and a secondary 5W Qi pad on the base for powering up AirPods and the like. Ratings are still rolling in on the recent release, but you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Nomad’s Base Station Pro sees 50% discount to new low

Nomad is teaming up with 9to5Toys to offer an exclusive discount on its Base Station Pro Charger at $100. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, is $50 below our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low.

This price cut enters on the heals of Xiaomi showcasing an AirPower clone that forgoes the usual Apple premium. But for those looking to charge multiple devices at once while still enjoying a more high-quality build, the Base Station Pro is worth a look. On top of leather stylings, the charger arrives with 18 Qi coils that can refuel up to three devices simultaneously at 5W. An included 27W USB-C PD charger completes the package.You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

