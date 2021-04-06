Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 falls to $320, M1 Mac mini $99 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Apple Watch Series 6 at $320 alongside the latest M1 Mac mini at $99 off and Anker iPhone essential deals from $8. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 falls to new all-time low of $320

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm in (PRODUCT) Red for $320. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer amounts to $79 in savings, beats our previous mention by $29, and marks a new all-time low by $9.

Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of upgrades to your wrist including the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now $99 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $800. Down from its $899 going rate, today’s offer is $99 in savings and marking the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon.

Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, but with plenty of additional power under the hood. There’s also 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports to round out the package. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Anker iPhone essential deals from $8

Anker is back today with its latest collection of discounts via Amazon, offering price cuts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to projectors and more. Amongst all of the markdowns, our top pick is the Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Charging Pad for $8. Down from $12, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low and marking the best price in over a year.

Anker’s PowerWave Qi charging pad delivers up to 10W speeds of wireless power to your Android device, as well as a 7.5W output to iPhones. Even if you already have a charger for the desk, grabbing one of these for the nightstand or somewhere else in the house is always a good idea. And at just $8.50, this well-reviewed offering is hard to beat.

