‘HomePaper’ for iOS makes it easy to personalize your Home app wallpapers

If you’re looking to give your Home app a personalized makeover, HomePaper is a new app designed to help. Apple includes a handful of rather boring default wallpapers in the Home app, but HomePaper lets you take things to the next level by combining your own pictures with custom gradients.

For those unfamiliar, in the Home app, you can choose wallpapers for the “Favorites” tab as well as the pages for each individual room. Apple includes a collection of default options from which to choose, but the options are rather limited.

HomePaper comes from developer Aaron Pearce, who has also created a handful of other powerful third-party HomeKit apps such as HomeCam and HomeRun. The goal of HomePaper, Pearce explains, is to let you “beautify your Home app with graceful backgrounds using photos you provide.”

In the HomePaper app, you start by choosing an image from your Photos library. For example, for the wallpaper for your “Living Room” page in the Home app could be an actual photo of your living room. Then, HomePaper will combine that image with a smooth gradient. You can choose from a pre-built gradient or use a color picker to make something more personalized.

The key part of what HomePaper does is smoothing out the image with gradients and desaturation. This converts the image into a beautiful wallpaper while also ensuring that text and icons in the Home app are still easy to read. Once you create the image, you save it to your Photos library, then head to the Home app to set it as a wallpaper.

HomePaper is available on the App Store as a free download, and you can create one custom wallpaper for free. To unlock unlimited wallpapers, there’s a one-time in-app purchase of $0.99 available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: