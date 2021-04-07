Watchsmith for Apple Watch gets major update with new complication styles and more

Watchsmith, which is a powerful app for Apple Watch users that offers multiple options for customizing watch faces, is getting a major update today with several new features. The update brings a variety of new complication styles and even more abilities that can be found in the app.

For those unfamiliar with Watchsmith, my 9to5Mac colleague Zac Hall wrote an in-depth review of the app last year that’s well worth reading. It features different complications that can be added to the Apple Watch faces, expanding the customizations beyond what Apple offers in watchOS.

Version 2.0 of the app now brings even more options to its users. For instance, Watchsmith now takes full advantage of watchOS 7 features, which enables better performance and also multiple complications of the same app. Users will also find new complication styles for showing photos, a 24-hour dial, text calendar, solar path, and much more.

Within the app, Watchsmith now features workout metric displays, maps, heart rate, calories, Outlook calendar view, elevation graph, and other new abilities. The update also introduces more time format options, time zone calculator, and a redesigned icon.

Watchsmith is available for free on the App Store, but some features require a $1.99 monthly subscription or a $19.99 annual subscription.

Don’t forget to also check out Widgetsmith, which is a similar app from the same developer but designed to customize the iOS 14 home screen widgets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: