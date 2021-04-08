Back in 2019, the Apple Developer app was updated with a new feature that made it easier for new developers to sign up for the program without having to access Apple’s website. While this feature was initially only available in the US, Apple is now expanding this option to more regions.

The company announced on Thursday the expansion of in-app enrollment for the Apple Developer program. Starting today, users from Canada, France, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, and Spain can join the program using the iOS app.

Typically, developers who want to become a member of Apple Developer have to register via Apple’s website. Now the entire registration process can be done using the Apple Developer app. The annual subscription is charged in local currency as an in-app purchase and can be renewed automatically if the user so chooses.

It’s now simpler than ever for developers around the world to enroll in the Apple Developer Program. As of today, the Apple Developer app also supports enrollment in Canada, France, India, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, and Spain. Developers can start and finish their membership purchase with local payment methods on iPhone or iPad. And since membership is provided as an auto-renewable subscription, keeping it active is easy.

Last month, Apple updated the Apple Developer app with a revamped interface ahead of WWDC 2021. The app is available on the App Store as a free download. It works on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple TV.

