Twobird email app for iPhone and Mac expands with support for Outlook

Twobird is one of the “new breed” of email apps like Spike that are rethinking what email should be without moving away from standard email protocols. It’s built to be a simplified messaging type app (think iMessage), but it’s your email. Previously, Twobird only worked with Gmail, but today it’s adding Outlook support.

“Twobird reimagines the inbox experience for everyone, and we’re committed to growing access to our free platform,” shared Garrett Mitchell, head engineer for Twobird. “By expanding beyond Google Mail, we are now able to reach millions of new users.”

Twobird also includes a built-in task manager, so you can manage your tasks from the same place you work through your email. Twobird focuses on turning your inbox into the main place you work by letting you manage your calendar, inbox, and tasks from the same place.

9to5Mac‘s take

In my best email app for Mac review, I noted that one of Twobird’s major flaws was the lack of integration with anything beyond Gmail. Adding Outlook integration is a great step, and I am looking forward to seeing if the company will add iCloud soon. I love the trend of tasks and calendars right inside your inbox. It’s a trend Microsoft was doing back in the early 2000s with Outlook, and in hindsight, it makes a lot of sense. The email inbox is where most of my tasks come in, so why do I need to move them to another app to schedule/work on them. It makes sense for email apps to become full-fledged tasks managers instead.

TwoBird is from the same developers at Notability, so it looks to be around for the long haul. While we went through a rough period with email apps being killed off left and right, it seems we’ve come into the golden age of email with modern apps that have sustainable business models.

