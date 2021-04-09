Apple brings its 24-hour music video channel to the UK and Canada

Apple’s version of “classic MTV,” Apple Music TV, has now expanded to the United Kingdom and Canada after debuting in the US last year.

The channel plays an endless stream of music videos all day, every day, as well as incorporating live event content from time to time.

Apple users can watch Apple Music TV for free through the TV app or the Music app. To find it in the TV app, scroll down on the Watch Now page for the Apple Music TV carousel.

Unfortunately, the TV app does not let you bookmark or favorite the channel to make it easier to find, so if you have to resort to scrolling down through several screenfuls of content each time you want to tune in.

In the Music app, the channel is currently featured at the top of the Browse tab.

Apple is celebrating the expansion of Apple Music TV into the UK by featuring songs from British artists including Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, and Stormzy.

When Apple Music TV debuted in the US, Apple used it as platform to promote the Bruce Springsteen documentary on Apple TV+. The company plans to host various live concerts and other exclusives on the channel in the future.

