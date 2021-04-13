AppleEvent hashflag now live on Twitter following official announcement

Following the announcement of Apple’s April 20 event, the company has added a new hashflag to Twitter. When you tweet the hashtag #AppleEvent, Twitter will display a mini version of the rainbow curly Apple logo depicted in the event’s invitation.

This isn’t Apple’s first hashflag on Twitter – last year Apple used multiple different hashflags to promote their fall events. You can see all of those animated hashflags over on hashflags.io. This new hashflag will be live from today until June 7, the day of the WWDC21 keynote. It’s likely that they will later introduce a WWDC-specific one.

The hashflag included in the text of tweets isn’t animated but I would anticipate the like animation on related tweets the day of the event to be animated.

It’s widely expected that Apple will use this event as an opportunity to introduce new iPads, new Macs, and even their long awaited AirTag trackers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: