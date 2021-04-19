Hands-on: Sync your Apple Watch to Peloton with Watch Link [Video]

From 9to5Mac’s new sister site ConnectTheWatts, covering all of the latest connected fitness news.

With Peloton recently removing the ability of Apple Watch users to pair with the Peloton Bike+ for any classes besides cycling, I was on the hunt to discover whether there was any other way to sync my Apple Watch to Peloton. Luckily, I quickly came across the Watch Link. (See below to get 10% off!)

The Watch Link is a small pod that connects and pairs the Apple Watch to any exercise equipment that reads ANT+ or BLE heart rate monitors. This includes all Peloton devices as well as NordicTrack, Hydrow, and many others.

Once you have the Watch Link Pod, you simply download the app to your watch, pair it with your watch, and then connect it to your Peloton Bike or other workout equipment.

I was happy with how quick and simple it was to do, and I am even more happy that I can now see my heart rate on the screen with all class types, including bootcamps, strength, and even yoga.

It’s a shame that Apple Gym Link has been limited to just Cycling classes on the Peloton Bike+, especially since the ability to pair the Apple Watch (as well as the ability to swivel the screen to do other class types) were some of the bigger selling points for the premium model.

However, I’m happy that Watch Link is able to fill that gap and I highly suggest it to all Apple Watch users who want to be able to pair their Apple Watch to the their Peloton Bike for all class types.

The Watch Link costs $49.99, and for a limited time you can receive 10% off by using our code: CTW10

You can purchase the Watch Link here. Thanks to Watch Link for giving Connect The Watts viewers a special discount!

