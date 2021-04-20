Apple Store is down: new iPad Pro, iMac and more expected at ‘Spring Loaded’ event

The Apple Store is now showing the iconic ‘Be right back’ message. This follows the usual tradition ahead of Apple product media events.

Apple’s Spring Loaded event starts at 10 AM PT today. We are expecting updates to the iPad Pro and iMac lines. Other rumors included the launch of long-anticipated AirTags trackers, updates to the cheaper iPad and iPad mini, as well as a new ‘Podcasts+’ subscription service.

For this April event, we are expecting significant updates to the iPad Pro line. The 2021 iPad Pro will feature updated processors and a Thunderbolt USB-C connector. The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to include a new mini-LED display, offering better contrast and higher brightness levels.

Many also expect that this event will see the unveiling of the Apple Silicon iMacs. These iMacs are believed to feature a radical chassis redesign with thinner bezels and flat sides, in addition to being powered by Apple’s latest custom CPU/GPU silicon.

The launch of AirTags are also rumored, Apple’s long-awaited competitor to the Tile tracker. We have already seen more AirTags accessories pop up in advance of the event proceedings.

iOS 14.5 will also finally get a release date and that may come with some new Services announcements too; a Podcast+ subscription service is one of the last-minute rumors on the table.

