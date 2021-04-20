Apple unveils redesigned $59 Apple TV remote with physical buttons, no glass

Apple today unveiled a brand new Siri Remote for the Apple TV, alongside a hardware refresh for the Apple TV box itself.

The new remotes combines a trackpad with clickable D-Pad buttons. The remote is backwards-compatible with older Apple TVs than run tvOS, and it will be available in May. You can buy the remote separately for $59.

The new remote has got rid of the breakable glass touch surface, and instead features a fully-aluminium design.

The circular D-Pad region doubles as a trackpad so you can do the same swipe gestures you learned (or hated) on the old Siri Remote. For users that aren’t interested in gesture control, you can simple press the arrow buttons.

You can also move your finger in a circular motion to navigate up and down lists, a throwback to the iPod click wheel.

The new Siri Remote also features a dedicated power button and mute button, in addition to the up-down volume controls.

The new remote will come bundled with the new Apple TV 4K, which features an updated A12 chip for better performance.

