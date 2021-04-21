Stacktrace Podcast 132: “The ‘M’ stands for ‘Marketing’”

- Apr. 21st 2021 9:49 am PT

0

John and Rambo discuss all of the major announcements from Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event, including the new iMac, AirTags, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and the updated Apple TV. Also, the key factors that can help make a code base easier to navigate, and the benefits of going all-in on HomeKit.

Download MP3

Hosts:

  • Publish
  • Annotating properties with result builder attributes

    • Links

    Subscribe:

    🟣 Apple Podcasts

    🟠 Overcast

    🟢 Spotify

    If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

    FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

    Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

    You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

    Guides

    Stacktrace

    Stacktrace

    About the Author