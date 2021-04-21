Stacktrace Podcast 132: “The ‘M’ stands for ‘Marketing’”

John and Rambo discuss all of the major announcements from Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event, including the new iMac, AirTags, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and the updated Apple TV. Also, the key factors that can help make a code base easier to navigate, and the benefits of going all-in on HomeKit.

