Apple releases first betas of iOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, and more to developers

Despite the fact that iOS 14.5 has yet to be released to the public, Apple is now beta testing iOS 14.6. The company today released the first developer beta of iOS 14.6 as well as iPadOS 14.6 and watchOS 7.5 beta 1.

Today’s new release of the iOS 14.6 beta 1 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s release is 18F5046f.

In addition to iOS 14.6 beta 1, Apple has also released iPadOS 14.6 beta 1, watchOS 7.5 beta 1, and tvOS 14.6 for the Apple TV and HomePod.

We don’t yet know what is new in iOS 14.6 beta 1, but we’re updating our devices now to dive into things. It’s likely that iOS 14.6 includes new features in the Apple Podcasts app for the upcoming Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform.

Notably, Apple is also putting to use some new iOS software update features with iOS 14.6. Check out the Software Update page below for when you’re running iOS 14.5, but the iOS 14.6 beta is also available, note the new “also available” option at the bottom.

If you spot any changes in the iOS 14.6 beta or the other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.

