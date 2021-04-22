Apple’s enterprise growth remains strong as Kandji announces $60 million Series B funding round

Kandji is one of the newcomers in the Apple enterprise market, but they’ve made a name for themselves in a short amount of time since it was founded in 2018. Today, they’re announcing a $60 million Series B funding round from SVB Capital, Greycroft, Okta Ventures, and The Spruce House Partnership.

“We see our investment in Kandji as an unprecedented opportunity,” commented Niki Pezeshki, partner at Felicis Ventures. “Kandji has not only impressed us with their technical vision for next-generation Apple device management, protection, and compliance, but perhaps more importantly they have demonstrated the skill to capture a growing share of an expanding mobile device management (MDM) market. We are confident the Kandji team will continue to deliver on the outsized potential ahead.”

Kandji offers midsize and large enterprises a zero-touch deployment solution for Apple’s products including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Kandji has built up a strong customer base including Allbirds, Attentive, Belkin, Crunchbase, Noom, Siete Family Foods, Thrive Market, Remitly, Netskope, HackerOne, Rackspace, FabFitFun, and SEMrush. Its customer base spans more than 40 global industries.

“We are pushing the limits of innovation in the fast-growing Apple enterprise management ecosystem so that modern businesses can thrive, whether in a meeting room, on the road, or working from home,” said Adam Pettit, CEO and cofounder at Kandji. “Working hand-in-hand with our customers, we are solving the needs of even the most sophisticated companies. In the weeks and months ahead, Kandji will again redefine Apple enterprise management with new, purpose-built upgrades that will accelerate the impact Apple devices have in the enterprise, big and small.”

Kandji aims to streamline access and onboarding and offers a large library of one-click templates for pre-built security automation and endpoint compliance. Kandji continues to build out its platform as it recently added single sign-on (SSO), self-service functionality, and an API for enterprise-grade extensibility.

Kandji’s Series B funding round comes on the heels of a $21 million Series A funding round in October, and included investments from First Round Capital, which has participated in each of Kandji’s four investment rounds to date. Kandji has raised a total of $88.5 million since it was founded in 2018.

If you want to learn more about Kandji, check out this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: