Apple advertising currently unavailable California poppy AirTag keychain

The Apple Store app on iOS and iPadOS is currently displaying an unavailable California poppy version of the new AirTag leather key ring. The poppy version of the key ring is visible on the main AirTag shop page side by side with AirTag loops. Apple currently only offers the leather key ring in baltic blue, saddle brown, and red.

Apple offers California poppy versions of the MagSafe leather case, MagSafe leather wallet, and Apple Watch leather link band. We’re not sure if Apple planned to release the California poppy version of the leather key ring and ultimately decided not to ship it or if they plan to ship it in the future.

In the meantime, the new AirTag Loop is available in a similar sunflower color if you are looking for a yellow case for your new AirTag. Did you pick up AirTags this morning? Let us know in the comments below!

Apple’s AirTag Accessories link shows a California Poppy Leather Key Ring, but that colour option isn’t officially available. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5hCzbLqzYS — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) April 23, 2021

