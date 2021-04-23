Apple teams up with Walgreens on COVID-19 vaccination program for employees

Apple has launched a new program to help its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Apple is teaming up with Walgreens Boots Alliance, the company that owns Walgreens, Boots, and a number of other pharmaceutical companies.

Through this partnership, Apple is rolling out a website that allows its employees to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The Apple employees will then be able to receive the shots at Apple offices, the report explains. The program is completely voluntary and those who do sign up will not be required to immediately return to in-person work.

Apple told employees last month that it did not have access to COVID-19 vaccines as a private company. Supply in California, however, has significantly expanded since then. Apple is also giving employees paid time off to receive their COVID-19 vaccination and for any possible side effects.

The company is working with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. to give workers the shots at Apple offices. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is rolling out a website for staff to sign up for appointments. The company previously told staff that, as a private company, it didn’t have access to COVID-19 vaccines for staff members. However, vaccine availability in California has expanded considerably and all residents in the state are now eligible to receive shots.

Apple has yet to publicly announce a date for when it plans to return employees to physical offices. That being said, Tim Cook has told staff that the company is targeting a date in June.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: