On Monday, Spotify announced it was going to raise its subscription prices starting next month. With Apple Music prices staying the same, for now at least, the Apple One bundle could become even more tempting for users to subscribe. In fact, for many Apple fans, now could be the time to make the jump.

As for now in the US, only the Spotify Family plan will see a price increase, but in Europe, the UK, and several other countries, like Brazil, users will see an increase of up to 30%. As reported by The Verge, the Family plan in the US will go from $14.99 to $15.99.

“In the UK, Spotify Student is increasing from £4.99 to £5.99 per month, with a Duo subscription (for two people) moving from £12.99 to £13.99 a month. Family users will also be hit with price increases, with the Spotify Family plan (up to six accounts) jumping from £14.99 to £16.99 a month.“

With this price, Spotify family users could take advantage of the Individual plan with Apple One for the same amount of money. Apple One bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud into a single subscription and has a pricier tier including Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+.

See Apple One prices below:

Individual: $14.95/month for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage.

$14.95/month for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. Family: $19.95/month, you can share Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage with up to six family members.

$19.95/month, you can share Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage with up to six family members. Premier: $29.95, you can share Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage with up to six family members.

Migrating to Apple Music and Apple One is better than you expect

If you’re an iPhone user, migrating to Apple Music and Apple One is a really great deal. In April, I wrote about switching from Apple Music to Spotify and then if I’d stick around with Spotify or not.

Apple Music and Spotify are very similar overall, and all the artists, songs, and albums you love are in both services. But when you choose an Apple One bundle, you get almost 200 ad-free games and without in-app purchases, a growing library of Apple Originals with Apple TV+, and 50GB of iCloud at least.

If you pay for the Family plan or the Premier plan, you’ll be able to share everything with up to six members of your family, and even if you think Spotify is the best music streaming service, no other company is offering what Apple has.

For many people, the decision is just math: if Spotify raises its price and you’re an Apple user, there are few reasons to pay more and receive less. Apple One also has a free one-month trial if you want to give it a try.

Will you keep using Spotify after this price increase, or are you planning to switch to Apple One? Use the comment section below to share your thoughts.

