Apple @ Work Podcast: Secure K-12 iPads with Spin Safe Browser

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Justin Payeur from Spin Safe Browser to talk about their kid-friendly iOS browser, and how iOS 14 made it a reality for organizations.
Links
- Spin Safe Browser
- SPIN Safe releases new K-12 focused browser for iOS with Jamf integration for on-device filtering
- Jamf Blog
