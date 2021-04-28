Netflix now rolling out new ‘Play Something’ shuffle feature to help you decide what to watch

- Apr. 28th 2021 7:20 am PT

0

Netflix is now rolling out its new shuffle play feature to everyone. This new feature, which Netflix refers to as “Play Something,” aims to solve the problem of not being able to decide what you want to watch.

As first reported by the Verge, this new “Play Something” button will appear beneath your profile when you log in to Netflix, as well as in the left-hand navigation bar, and in the tenth row of the Netflix homepage.

The feature isn’t designed to show you random TV shows and referees, but rather suggestions based on your Netflix viewing history and ratings. The company says there are three different things the feature might show you:

  • A new series/film similar to one you’ve watched before
  • An episode/film you’ve already watched and may want to watch again if it’s been a while
  • An episode from a show you’ve started but haven’t finished (it will pick up where you left off)

The Play Something button is rolling out first to TV versions of the Netflix applications, which presumably includes the Apple TV version fo the app as well. The company has not detailed when it plans to roll out the feature to iPhone or iPad users. The feature has been in testing for a while, and the release to TV-based applications today marks the official launch.

What do you think of Netflix’s new shuffle play feature? Will you use it to help you find something to watch? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Netflix

Netflix

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.