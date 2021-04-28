Tim Cook says iPhone 12 is the most popular iPhone model, but Pro sales also ‘very strong’

- Apr. 28th 2021 3:05 pm PT

During today’s Apple earnings call for fiscal Q2 2021, the company’s CEO revealed that among all iPhone models released in 2020, the iPhone 12 is the most popular. At the same time, Tim Cook reinforced that sales of Pro models are also “very strong.”

When asked about the iPhone cycle, Tim Cook confirmed that the regular iPhone 12 has been the most successful model among the entire iPhone 12 family. Apple’s CEO subsequently said that both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have also been recording strong sales, although not in first place.

Interestingly enough, Cook didn’t mention anything specific about iPhone 12 mini sales. Analysts suggest that Apple has been struggling to sell the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone model, which accounted for only 5% of total iPhone 12 sales in the US in January.

Here’s what Tim Cook said during the call:

iPhone 12 is the most popular, but we did see very strong sales of the Pro portion of the family as well. So the revenue that you’re seeing is a function of unit growth and revenue-per-unit growth.

Cook was also asked about how the iPhone cycle has changed compared to previous cycles, but Apple’s CEO said the company “don’t predict going forward, other than for our own internal use.”

Apple reported $89.6 billion in revenue and profit of $23.6 billion for fiscal Q2 2021, covering the months of January, February, and March. This compares to the revenue of $58.3 billion and profit of $11.25 billion the company posted for the same quarter last year.

