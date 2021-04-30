Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Redesigned iMac with Apple Silicon now available to order, first shipments arrive May 21
- M1 iPad Pro now available to pre-order starting at $799
- You can now pre-order the new Apple TV 4K and redesigned Siri Remote
- M1 iPad Pro shipping times begin slipping to mid-to-late June
- Apple says the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will work with the old Magic Keyboard, but ‘may not precisely fit when closed’
- M1 iMac deals take up to $147 off alongside iPad Pro discounts
- Apple’s new AirPods Max on sale for the first time at Amazon, now $532
- Apple Pencil 2 returns to 2021 low at $104 just in time for today’s iPad Pro refresh (Reg. $129)
- 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) / Twitter
