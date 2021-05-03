iPhone: How to print Reminders and use the new to-do sorting options in iOS 14.5

- May. 3rd 2021 6:15 am PT

0

The Reminders app has gotten some nice improvements with iOS 14.5. Let’s look at the new options to better organize your to-dos as well as print iPhone Reminders.

The new capabilities in the Reminders app with iOS 14.5 aren’t groundbreaking by any means but, nonetheless, bring some handy usability improvements like sorting by title, priority, due date, or creation date.

And while it’s great to manage to-dos digitally on iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc., sometimes you just need to print out a hard copy. The new native print option in the Reminders app is definitely more seamless than printing a screenshot.

How to print iPhone Reminders and use the new sorting options

Print iPhone Reminders

  • Make sure you’re running iOS 14.5 or later
  • Open the Reminders app on your iPhone or iPad
  • Tap on one of your lists (a specific list, not the all lists view)
  • Tap the three-dot circle icon in the top right corner
  • Tap Printer to select a printer
  • Choose Print

You can read more about printing from iPhone and iPad in our full guide, and keep in mind, you can also print from the Reminders app on Mac if you’re running macOS 11.3 or later.

How to print iPhone Reminders walkthrough

Sorting iPhone Reminders

  • Open one of your Reminders lists
  • Tap the three-dot circle icon in the top right corner
  • Choose Sort By
  • Now pick how you’d like to organize your to-dos
  • In addition to manual, due date, creation date, priority, and title, you can choose ascending/descending or lowest first/highest first, oldest/newest, earliest/latest

Here’s how those steps look:

How to sort iPhone Reminders walkthrough

Check out everything else new with iOS 14.5:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12