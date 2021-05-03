The Reminders app has gotten some nice improvements with iOS 14.5. Let’s look at the new options to better organize your to-dos as well as print iPhone Reminders.

The new capabilities in the Reminders app with iOS 14.5 aren’t groundbreaking by any means but, nonetheless, bring some handy usability improvements like sorting by title, priority, due date, or creation date.

And while it’s great to manage to-dos digitally on iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc., sometimes you just need to print out a hard copy. The new native print option in the Reminders app is definitely more seamless than printing a screenshot.

How to print iPhone Reminders and use the new sorting options

Print iPhone Reminders

Make sure you’re running iOS 14.5 or later

Open the Reminders app on your iPhone or iPad

Tap on one of your lists (a specific list, not the all lists view)

Tap the three-dot circle icon in the top right corner

in the top right corner Tap Printer to select a printer

Choose Print

You can read more about printing from iPhone and iPad in our full guide, and keep in mind, you can also print from the Reminders app on Mac if you’re running macOS 11.3 or later.

Sorting iPhone Reminders

Open one of your Reminders lists

Tap the three-dot circle icon in the top right corner

in the top right corner Choose Sort By

Now pick how you’d like to organize your to-dos

In addition to manual, due date, creation date, priority, and title, you can choose ascending/descending or lowest first/highest first, oldest/newest, earliest/latest

Here’s how those steps look:

Check out everything else new with iOS 14.5:

