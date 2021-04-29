Apple has included a nice improvement for its Fitness+ service with iOS 14.5 – AirPlay support. Let’s look at the pros and cons and how to AirPlay Apple Fitness+ classes to your TV.

When Fitness+ launched, the only way to use it on a big screen was with the Apple TV app. Fortunately, it’s now possible to AirPlay Apple Fitness+ classes to TVs which opens up the ability to workout on a large screen to many more users.

AirPlay comes built in to many third-party TVs including Samsung, Sony, LG, and Vizio. Meanwhile, Roku’s affordable set-top boxes come with AirPlay too, even the $50 Streaming Stick+. Check out the full list here of AirPlay 2 compatible TVs and streaming devices.

While the inclusion of AirPlay support is great to see, the one downside is that the on-screen workout metrics powered by Apple Watch don’t show up – you’ll need to be using an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV directly for that.

How to AirPlay Apple Fitness+ classes to your TV or Roku

Make sure you’re running iOS 14.5 on your iPhone or iPad Open the Fitness app and head to the Fitness+ tab at the bottom Pick a workout and start it (“Let’s Go” button) Before pressing the play button, tap the AirPlay icon in the bottom right corner Choose your AirPlay target Enter the code if prompted

Here’s how the process looks:

Now you’ll see your TV or Roku device:

As long as you don’t mind missing out on the on-screen metrics, the ability to AirPlay Apple Fitness+ to any supported TV or Roku box is a great option.

