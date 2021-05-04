Apple seeds developers with macOS 11.4 beta 2 [Public beta too]

Two weeks after releasing the first macOS 11.4 beta, Apple has seeded developers and public testers with the second. macOS 11.4 comes with expanded support for AMD GPUs.

The OTA for the macOS 11.4 beta 2 should start showing up in System Preferences > Software Update if you’re enrolled in the developer or public beta program (keep refreshing if you don’t see it yet). You can also download it manually on Apple’s Developer site.

The macOS 11.4 beta comes with expanded GPU support for “cards based on the AMD Navi RDNA2 architecture (6800, 6800XT and 6900XT).”

macOS 11.4 beta 2 lands with build number 20F5055c. We’ll be looking out for any more changes or new features that come with the latest software. Spot anything? Share in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

This beta comes just a day after Apple released macOS 11.3.1 and iOS 14.5.1 to the public with some important web security fixes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: