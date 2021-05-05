Apple TV+ thriller ‘Servant’ nominated for 2021 TV Choice Awards

Servant is one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+, with its second season now available on Apple’s streaming platform. This week, the company announced that Servant has been nominated for the 2021 TV Choice Awards in the Best Drama Series category.

Servant competes with other popular drama series, including Netflix’s Dark, StarzPlay’s Pennyworth, and Amazon Prime Video’s This Is Us. Unlike other awards such as the Golden Globe and the Oscars, the winners of the TV Choice Awards are all chosen by the public through voting.

This year’s winners will be announced online at www.tvchoicemagazine.co.uk in early September giving TV fans the chance to watch the reactions of the winning programmes and stars in categories ranging from drama to comedy, entertainment to factual and of course, our much-loved soaps.

The story of Servant revolves around Leanne, a nanny hired by Dorothy and Sean Turner to take care of a baby doll. The first season aired exclusively on Apple TV+ in November 2019, while the second season premiered in January 2019. The show has already been renewed for a third season.

Believe what you doubt. #Servant has been nominated for Best Drama Series at the #TVChoiceAwards. Exclusively on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. https://t.co/i28x1MpgU0 pic.twitter.com/SQiRLHD9DS — Servant (@Servant) May 4, 2021

