Poll: Would you buy a MacBook in iMac-style colors?

On Friday, rumors suggested Apple will introduce a new MacBook available in iMac-style colors, which could mean a white keyboard and bezels and colored chassis. Would you buy one?

Following the M1 iMac announcement, which is set to be released in the second half of May, Apple could be planning another colored computer, this time a new MacBook or an Air model resembling the iMac G3 colors.

The company has been praised for its M1 processor with the 2020 MacBook Air and other computers with this chip. With the recently announced colored iMac, which is the first time Apple redesigned its classic computer in over a decade, it’s already likely to become the market leader in AIO PCs.

A 9to5Mac survey found out those who plan to buy a new iMac, more than 20% will choose the blue version, followed by a classic Silver, green, yellow, orange, purple, and pink.

Coming back to the redesign MacBook, it’s not the first time we hear rumors about it. Apple is expected to unveil a 14-inch MacBook Pro alongside a bigger 16-inch version.

This time, leaker Jon Prosser says Apple has been testing prototypes of a new MacBook model in more colors, including a blue one.

Prosser’s source suggests that Apple will bring in “colors for average consumers,” suggesting that it is likely the MacBook Air — or a new MacBook lineup — that will get color options.

As for now, Apple could be planning this notebook to be unveiled later this year or in 2022 with the new Apple M1X or M2 chip. According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company plans to announce a new Air model with a Mini-LED display by 2022.

9to5Mac Parker Ortolani recently imagined what would look like a redesigned MacBook with iMac colors and white bezels on the display. As a matter of fact, the feature image of this post is his concept, so be sure to check more about his idea here.

Would you buy a MacBook in iMac-style colors?

