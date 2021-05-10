Oprah and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ mental health docuseries to premiere on May 21

After first being teased during the original Apple TV+ announcement back in March 2019, Apple TV+ today officially unveiled ‘The Me You Can’t See’. It will premiere on May 21st.

The docuseries will feature stars and athletes discussing their battles with mental health, as well as personal stories from people across the world, and interviews with psychological experts.

The show will include interviews with Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, DeMar DeRozan and more. Apple says the multi-part docuseries will transcend culture, age, gender and socioeconomic status. In his role as executive producer, It’s unclear if Prince Harry’s personal mental health struggles will be part of it.

In “The Me You Can’t See,” Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles. Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone. The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.

The series is part of Apple’s multi-year content deal with Oprah Winfrey. Under the deal, Winfrey has released other TV+ series such as Oprah’s Book Club and The Oprah Conversation. So far, Winfrey has been the exclusive face of Apple’s documentary unscripted content slate. Later this year, she will be joined by ex-Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who is bringing a current affairs series to the service.

The Me You Can’t See was originally announced with a 2020 release date. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production. All Apple TV+ productions were put on hold in March 2020 when coronavirus struck. Productions have gradually resumed since August.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: